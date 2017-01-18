DeSantis Holsters – 2017 SHOT Show

Texas Fish & Game Hunting Editor Lou Marullo checked in with the folks over at DeSantis Holster and got some updates on some great new holsters from DeSantis.

The list of new products at DeSantis is extensive, but they include the Outback Holster, Gatorslide Holster, Handicap Holster, Reliant Magazine Pouch, Hidden Cache Magazine Pouch, Raptor Kydex Holster, SL Raptor Kydex Holster, and the Vanquisher Kydex Holster.

Check out the video below:

For more information on these products or to see all of DeSantis’ products, visit DeSantisHolsters.com.