Fabarm USA – XLR 5 Waterfowler Shotgun – 2017 SHOT Show

Texas Fish & Game Hunting Editor Lou Marullo had an opportunity to stop by the Fabarm USA booth to check out some new shotguns for 2017.
This year, Fabarm is featuring their XLR 5 Waterfowler Shotgun.
For more information, visit FabarmUSA.com.
Texas Fish & Game Hunting Editor Lou Marullo had an opportunity to stop by the Fabarm USA booth to check out some new shotguns for 2017.
This year, Fabarm is featuring their XLR 5 Waterfowler Shotgun.
For more information, visit FabarmUSA.com.
Copyright 2016 Texas Fish & Game Publishing