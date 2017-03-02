Podcast: Fishing Baffin Bay and the Texas Coast with Guest Capt. Gared Merritt

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

On this week’s episode, Dustin interveiws Captain Gerad Merritt from Paradise Guide Services in the Baffin Bay area of the Texas Gulf Coast. We haven’t covered saltwater fishing much on this podcast so this is our first real dive into it as part of the TF&G Texas Outdoor Nation. As always, thanks for watching, reading and listening!

Paradise Guide Services

(361) 228-0192

[email protected]

http://www.paradiseguideservices.com

