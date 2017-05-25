CRKT KNIVES

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Columbia River Knife & Tool company has a long standing reputation for building quality products for the outdoor person.

CRKT has continually amazes us with the quality of their knives and outdoor tools so I reached out to them for a knife to include in my testing. Michael May the founder and Director of PR for Columbia River sent me a very nice letter and a super amazing knife.

CRKT has teamed up with Ruger to produce the toughest and sharpest blades to complement Ruger Firearms. I received a knife called the Accurate. The Accurate is a drop point skinning knife with a rubber stippled grip and an 8cr13MOV steel blade hardened to an exceptional level. The hardness of the blade does require a masterful hand to bring it to its full potential but it is virtually impossible to dull the blade with normal use such as skinning and cutting up meat. As long as you use common sense and don’t cut hair and cut on dulling surfaces it will remain very sharp. I skinned and caped out 4 deer and several hogs with little or no need for more than an occasional pass on my fine diamond stone. I actually cleaned 4 hogs in one setting with zero sharpening.

The blade was put through a rigorous testing and quite a bit of torture. The usual rundown of chopping wood and cutting a tire but this time I used the blade to cut a brass braising rod with no deformation of the edge. I can honestly say this is the toughest commercially produced blade I have tested to date. Columbia River has delivered on this knife and the partnership with Ruger is well worth it. The knife comes with a nylon sheath and a very comfortable grip that has a very non slip aspect to it.

The Accurate is only one of many knives in the Ruger line by CRKT. There are tactical folders as well as EDC folders along with their extensive lineup of blades and tools. Check out the complete lineup at crkt.com. There is a knife for any need or want and if you are like me you want them all.

Story by Jeff Stewart