Podcast: ICAST 2017 Fishing Trade Show Recap, Bank Fishing Fun and More with Guest Chester Moore

On this episode, Dustin reconnects with Chester Moore again and they talk all about the ICAST fishing trade show, which was held in Orlando, Florida, this past July and cover fishing industry trends, conservation and more. Bank fishing, kayak fishing and other very accessible pursuits are also discussed. As usual when these two get together, it was a spirited discussion about the outdoors!

Mentioned in the Show:

Minn Kota: https://www.minnkotamotors.com/

P-Line: http://www.p-line.com/

Yo-Zuri/Duel: http://yo-zuri.com/

Lew’s: http://www.lews.com/index.php

ReelSonar: https://reelsonar.com/

The Bass University: https://thebassuniversity.com/

Coasta/Ocearch Project: http://www.ocearch.org/

