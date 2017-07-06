Podcast: Bowfishing, Noodling for Catfish, Texas Deer Hunting, African Hunting, High Fences and More with Guest Tim Jackson

On this week’s episode, Dustin interviews Tim Jackson who is an avid outdoorsman and good friend of the show. Tim has many different outdoor pursuits and we cover many of them. We talk about hunting deer in Texas, high fences, hunting in Africa, noodling for catfish, bowfishing and other outdoor adventures in Texas and beyond. This was a very fun show and full lots of laughter and lively discussion. As always, thanks for listening!

