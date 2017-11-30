Morgan – Age 13 caught her biggest flounder

Morgan Sellers age 13 (girl) has been flounder fishing with her dad for at least 8 years now. On November 23, 2017, she caught her biggest flounder to date using Berkley Gulp. This female flounder with lots of dolphin teeth marks weighed in at 7.22 lbs. at Boyd’s bait camp and was 24″ long . Morgan, her dad and her mom were super excited for her. Morgan’s last largest flounder was caught 2 years ago weighing in at 5.2 lbs.
