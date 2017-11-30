Morgan – Age 13 caught her biggest flounder

Monsta bull redfish.
November 30, 2017

Morgan Sellers age 13 (girl) has been flounder fishing with her dad for at least 8 years now. On November 23, 2017, she caught her biggest flounder to date using Berkley Gulp. This female flounder with lots of dolphin teeth marks weighed in at 7.22 lbs. at Boyd’s bait camp and was 24″ long . Morgan, her dad and her mom were super excited for her. Morgan’s last largest flounder was caught 2 years ago weighing in at 5.2 lbs.

Related posts

November 30, 2017

Monsta bull redfish.

Read more
November 21, 2017

Saddle Blanket Sized Flounder

Read more
November 20, 2017

Overslot redfish are for the boys!

Read more
November 20, 2017

Redfish Roundup

Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

VISIT HUNTING SCHOOL PAGE

TIME TO GET TO CLASS!

Check out the new Texas Fish & Game Hunting School page, brought to you by Big & J and Swagger. Get some pro tips from our TF&G staff to give you the edge this season. Now, get to class!

Hunting season is here and class is in session!

Need to Subscribe?
0