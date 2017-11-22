Podcast: Fall Bass Tactics, Hydrilla Control and High School Fishing with Guest Matt WIlliams

On this episode, Dustin connects with Matt Williams, staff writer and columnist for Texas Fish & Game magazine and other publications. Matt is a freshwater fishing expert who specializes in largemouth bass fishing. The two talk about fall bass fishing approaches and favorite lures for fishing in the fall and winter months leading up to the spawn.

Read Matt’s Fishing Column Monthly in TF&G: http://www.fishgame.com

Dustin’s New Hunting and Fishing Videos

