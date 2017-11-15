Saltwater Thrills

My son caught an enormous Red Snapper this June of 2017 in Port Aransas, Tx.. It turns out to be the biggest Red Snapper caught at Woodys, in Port Aransas of 2017. The Red Snapper weighed in at 24lbs. He plays football and attends King High School in Corpus Christi, Texas.

My sons name is : Matthew Grant

Age: 17 years old

Woodys in Port Aransas

@Hot Spot Fishing Charters

Captains name: Arthur Serrano