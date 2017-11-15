Saltwater Thrills

My son caught an enormous Red Snapper this June of 2017 in Port Aransas, Tx.. It turns out to be the biggest Red Snapper caught at Woodys, in Port Aransas of 2017. The Red Snapper weighed in at 24lbs. He plays football and attends King High School in Corpus Christi, Texas.
24lb Red Snapper caught in Port Aransans at Woodys. (Record of 2017 at Woodys for the Biggest Red Snapper)
My sons name is : Matthew Grant
Age: 17 years old
Woodys in Port Aransas
@Hot Spot Fishing Charters
Captains name: Arthur Serrano
VISIT HUNTING SCHOOL PAGE
Check out the new Texas Fish & Game Hunting School page, brought to you by Big & J and Swagger. Get some pro tips from our TF&G staff to give you the edge this season. Now, get to class!