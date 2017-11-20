St. Croix offers Bass X Rods

State considering major bass regulation changes
November 8, 2017

Bass X Spinning rods are for everyone who is big on bass, but not big on budget. The Bass X series provides a comprehensive collection of rods that deliver legendary St. Croix performance at an exceptional value. These rods come with a premium quality SCII graphite , hard aluminum-oxide guides with black frames, a Fuji DPS reel seat with a black hood and a split-grip/premium-grade cork handle. Also backed by the St. Croix Superstar Service 5 year warranty.

The Bass X Spinning Rod

Buy Now:  http://stcroixrods.com/shop/freshwater/bass-x-spinning-rod/

Bass X Casting rods are for everyone who is big on bass, but not big on budget. The Bass X series provides a comprehensive collection of rods that deliver legendary St. Croix performance at an exceptional value. These rods come with a premium quality SCII graphite , hard aluminum-oxide guides with black frames, a Fuji DPS reel seat and a split-grip/premium-grade cork handle. Also backed by the St. Croix Superstar Service 5 year warranty.

Suggested Retail: $100.00

Buy Now: http://stcroixrods.com/shop/freshwater/bass-x-casting-rod/

The Bass X Casting Rod

 

 

 

Related posts

November 8, 2017

State considering major bass regulation changes

Read more
November 6, 2017

How to Avoid Spreading Salvinia and Zebra Mussels-and Get Ticketed (video)

Read more
October 12, 2017

Must have lures for fall bass

Read more
September 9, 2017

The Running of the Bulls: Finding Reds in the Buras Marsh

Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

VISIT HUNTING SCHOOL PAGE

TIME TO GET TO CLASS!

Check out the new Texas Fish & Game Hunting School page, brought to you by Big & J and Swagger. Get some pro tips from our TF&G staff to give you the edge this season. Now, get to class!

Hunting season is here and class is in session!

Need to Subscribe?
0