St. Croix offers Bass X Rods

Bass X Spinning rods are for everyone who is big on bass, but not big on budget. The Bass X series provides a comprehensive collection of rods that deliver legendary St. Croix performance at an exceptional value. These rods come with a premium quality SCII graphite , hard aluminum-oxide guides with black frames, a Fuji DPS reel seat with a black hood and a split-grip/premium-grade cork handle. Also backed by the St. Croix Superstar Service 5 year warranty.
Bass X Casting rods are for everyone who is big on bass, but not big on budget. The Bass X series provides a comprehensive collection of rods that deliver legendary St. Croix performance at an exceptional value. These rods come with a premium quality SCII graphite , hard aluminum-oxide guides with black frames, a Fuji DPS reel seat and a split-grip/premium-grade cork handle. Also backed by the St. Croix Superstar Service 5 year warranty.
Suggested Retail: $100.00
