Texas Cichlid at the Lake!

We were in Lake McQueeny having evacuated from Houston during Harvey. My sister has a place on the Lake and my son William was fishing early one morning. We actually weren’t sure what it was he had caught, but after looking it up, we sort of wish we’d officially weighed it…it was a big one!
