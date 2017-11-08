TPWD officials catch tarpon near San Luis Pass

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Derek York recently shared a couple of photos of young tarpon caught while pulling sample nets near San Luis Pass in the Galveston Bay complex.

Tarpon are the Texas coast’s most mysterious fish. They were extremely abundant in the mid 20th century but their numbers have plummeted although their are certain areas in Texas that have a viable tarpon fishery including between High Island and Freeport, Port O’Connor and Port Mansfield. If you want even more information on Texas tarpon, watch the clip below from TPWD.

Chester Moore, Jr.