Baffin Bay Rod And Gun Endorsed by Orvis

Being endorsed by an internationally known, high profile company such as Orvis is an unbelievable honor and a privilege that is not an easy feat said Baffin Bay Rod and Gun Owners Captains Aubrey and Sally Black.

And that is exactly what just happened to the duo.

“A year of interviewing, hosting, fishing, and hunting with the top executives of the Orvis Company was a small price to pay for such a ringing endorsement of our lodge, our people and our resource, Baffin Bay.”

“Baffin Bay Rod and Gun has gained invaluable insight throughout this journey and has refined their approach to being a first-class fishing and hunting lodge,” they said.

Baffin Bay Rod and Gun is the only Orris-Endorsed lodge on the Texas Coast and the only dual-endorsed lodge in Texas.

The Blacks wold like to thank Tom Evenson, Pro and Endorsed Programs Manager, and J. Reid Bryant, Endorsed Operations Manager from the Orvis Company for spending so much time with us and our team members. For more information, please contact Capt. Sally Black at (361) 205-0624 or Capt. Aubrey Black at (361) 557-0090.

Visit our website, www.BaffinBayRodandGun.com for more information about our lodge, and our Facebook page, Baffin Bay Rod and Gun for daily posts, from the water/