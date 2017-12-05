Baker big bucks

My boyfriend shot this big buck in Baker, Tx on 12/3/17 around 8am. He has seen this deer on the game cam and said he would have that deer before the end of the season. He pulled it off Sunday morning, he had seen several deer that morning but he had a gut feeling he was going to see something big. He waited it out a little and then this one came strolling over the hill about 85 yards away. He was so excited when he saw that it was the one he had been waiting for.

