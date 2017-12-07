Curving Arrows? (Video)

Archer Lars Andersen recently released another impressive video that shows him curving arrows around obstacles and into targets. He even launches an arrow into the wind making it return 180 degrees.

He explains this technique here:

Arrows fly directions can be changed in the air.

It is one of the funniest things to do in archery.

It’s actually quite easy, all experienced archers should easily be able to learn this.

It can be done with ordinary arrows, but it is far easier to learn with an arrow where there is air resistance at the tip of the arrow.

Best with a set of extra feathers in front of the arrow

But arrows with big hunting tips also work (but it is harder)

You place the arrow on strings, not in the middle, but at least one hand width from the center.

One has to experiment finding the right distance from the center of the string.

When the arrow is shot, then the “wrong” centering causes pushing the back of the arrow to the one side, and then the air resistance causes the arrow to rotate back, this makes the arrow turn.

An arrow that comes back completely

“The return arrow” requires to be shot against the wind.

It is historically described that trick archery must be done with a light bow.

Any kind of turn arrows reduces speed the more the arrow turns the more loss of power.

It works well with powerful bows but again big turn loses power.

I think only it is possible to make dangerous shots with small turns.

With my 53 pound bow and small turn the arrow hit with a lot of power.

It is historically described to hit an enemy with a turning arrow, but not if it is deadly.

But the real reason for doing this today is that it is very fun.

Why shoot around real people in video?

Only when i had been doing it for a long time

and was 100 percent able to shoot around every time

I tried to shoot around real people.

And of course, first of all, we made many many tests without people but with the same setup and obstacles.

If it had exposed those who participated in any possible danger, I would of course not have done that.

Check out Lao’s original viral video as well as some criticism here: https://fishgame.com/2015/02/master-archer-lars-andersen-myth-busted/