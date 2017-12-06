Podcast: Fishing the Louisiana Marsh and Jug Fishing for Catfish

On this episode, Dustin rides solo again for another show. He talks about a recent fishing trip to Delacroix, Louisiana and fishing the brackish water of the marsh in that area. Dustin also covers each sponsor who made the event possible and gives a brief summary of their product offering.

Dustin also covers jug fishing basics and how to rig a jug for catfishing success using trot line components and the legendary fish of Lake Conroe, an upcoming fishing destination.

