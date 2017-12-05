What is constitutional Carry?

We often hear the term “Constitutional Carry” (C.C.) thrown around and it is a very often misused term.

Constitutional Carry essentially refers to legislation at the state level, that will allow anyone who can legally possess a firearm to carry it concealed on or about their person without the gun holder having to have a special license or permit.

Here are some arguments that favor and oppose C.C.

In Favor: The most common argument is that the 2nd Amendment protects us from having to obtain a permit or license to carry a firearm and use it for self-defense. People who think the Government should NOT have a say so in telling a person that they can or can’t exercise their right to keep and bear arms. Which would include the right to carry concealed without permits or classes. Some people want to be “off the grid” when it comes to gun ownership.

Opposed: The biggest argument here is that you are giving people the right to carry with zero accountability or knowledge of the law. People tend to think they are the Police when they carry or believe that they have arrest authority. If you are not required to go to class, most people won’t. We have all heard that knowledge is power.

Ok, now we have dipped into a couple of the biggest arguments for and against C.C., let’s take a closer look at a few more things to consider before you make up your mind.

Take a good look around you. Do you honestly believe that everyone around you should be carrying a gun? I have been around tons of people that have no business owning a gun, let alone carrying one concealed or openly.

How will you know where you can and can’t carry a concealed firearm if you are not required to go a class or training? Let’s talk about the most obvious places you can’t carry. Schools, Banks, Post Offices and Court Houses. It seems like common sense, but that is another thing that not all of us possess. We all know people who would strap on a pistol and never give it a thought that they couldn’t go their sons ball game, the bank or the bar carrying a weapon, “just cuz” they are a Texan. Do you see my point? If you don’t know, then you don’t know. If we simply empower everyone simply “Just Cuz” where will that leave us?

I have been in classes when people thought that they could buy hand cuffs and arrest people since they had a concealed carry permit. Others feel as though s permit makes them police officers or have more arrest authority than a regular citizen. You can see that both of these dtories are absolutely absurd, but still true stories. So yes, I know there are ditches on both sides of the road here.

Do you know about state to state reciprocity? I live not far from 3 other states and I need to know what their laws are regarding the subject. Don’t fool yourself into thinking that just because you are in your car on vacation that your local state laws apply to the state you are currently in. Some states reciprocate and some don’t.

These are subjects that should be gone over in your conceal carry permit class. I would put much more emphasis on training and the law rather than how many rounds you put on paper.

I personally feel as though when you strap on a weapon of deadly force, you should at least have undergone some training and heard what the law requires in your state. I know you may disagree with me and that is fine. To each his own.

We all have family, friends or acquaintances that have NO BUSINESS with a gun and quite frankly it would scare the daylights out of us if we knew they were armed. BUT if Texas were a C.C. state these people could carry every day just like the rest of us. Think about that……

With RIGHTS comes RESPONSILBILTY

Fortuna Paratus Remunerat- Fortune Favors the Prepared

Shane Smith

(This article reflects the research and the opinion of the author and not necessarily the views of Texas Fish & Game)