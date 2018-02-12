Monster Hog Caught On Video-Elusive 1,000 Pounder?

This is without a doubt the largest live Eurasian boar this author has ever seen captured on video.

UPDATED: This story has made international news and the Sun.co.uk has a bit of new information confirming the hog is actually in Hong Kong and that is near a school.

More than 2,500 social media users also commented on the video, many of them expressing concern about how close the wild pigs were to the school. Misaki Ceci wrote: “The wild pig is in front of the school. I’m careful with Hyung-Hyung’s primary school.”

There is not a whole more information on the animal but judging from the sizable hogs next to it, the dumpsters and other things in the surroundings it is a legitimate monster. The story notes that in Hong Kong there is quite a bit of wildlife as surrounding wild lands are minimal and animals frequently hit the city.

Remember “Hogzilla”?

That is the name bestowed upon a huge hog killed in 2004 by Chris Griffin on Ken Holyoak’s hunting preserve. As the story goes, the hog was 12 feet long and weighed 1,000 pounds.

This sensational story circulated on the Internet and become a media sensation with about half of the interested parties screaming “hoax” and the others amazed that a “wild” boar would get so big.

As noted in my latest book Hog Wild this story became such a sensation the National Geographic Society filmed an investigative documentary about it and exhumed the body. Their verdict was the hog actually weighed 800 pounds and was between 7.5 and 8 feet long, which is still humongous by wild hog standards. However, they also found through DNA testing the animal was a hybrid of a wild and domestic hogs, most likely a Hampshire.

There are records of Eurasian boars reaching stunning sizes but unfortunately not all of those records are verifiable at least by the terms we are used to in the hunting and fishing community.

There is no doubt this is not a domestic pig. It could very well be a captive Eurasian boar but it is not some domestic breed. It is a wild hog, the original wild hog in fact and I do not care who you are if you encountered this giant while on the way to your stand before daylight your heart would probably skip a beat or two.

Chester Moore, Jr.