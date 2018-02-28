Podcast: Public Land Hunting & Cast, Blast, Grill and Chill with Guests Jeremy Beaston and Trever Bryan

In this weeks podcast, Dustin Warncke sits down with Jeremy Beaston and Trever Bryan from the Cast Blast Grill Chill podcast to talk about public land hunting, new proposed Texas Parks and Wildlife laws for next season, getting youth started in the outdoors and so much more.

Hunting public land successfully means going deeper and scouting heavier than the rest of the population that hunts it. With all of these tips Jeremy and Trever give comes success in the field and meat in the freezer for only a $48 APH permit and good times spent in the great outdoors.

Our goal in this podcast is for you to learn to be safe, hunt hard and enjoy all that the great outdoors has to offer. Thank you as always for watching, reading and listening to our content! Without listeners like you, we wouldn’t have a show!

Jeremy Beaston

Trever Bryan

Mentioned in the Show:

