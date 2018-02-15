Review: Lansky QuadSharp Pocket-Size Knife Sharpener

It’s hard not to love small pocket tools that are practical and have many applications. A good example of this is the Lansky QuadSharp pocket sharpener. I love knives and have quite a collection of them as well as a few sharpeners to keep their edge after I use them. The type of sharpener I carry, however, changed when I encountered the Lansky QuadSharp.

From bowie knives to fillet knives and from fixed blade skinners to general all-purpose pocket knives, I just have a “thing” for blades and use knives every time I am in the field or on the water. The QuadSharp might be the most versatile sharpening tool I have ever come across. It has four carbide sharpening angles set at 17º, 20º, 25º, and 30º, which will fit the build for just about any knife you will own. What a concept!

To finish off your edge, you also have a ceramic benchstone at your disposal for polishing the edge, making this an all-in-one sharpening solution. There is no need to carry multiple sharpening tools in the field anymore! Add to that an all metal construction and you have an accurate, dependable and utterly reliable tool in your hands. There are no batteries, large gear to haul around or anything else to bring along with this little pocket sharpener which makes it the perfect tool to carry along for camping, hunting and fishing trips or really any outdoor excursion. It is also small which is good as it can pack with you wherever you go.

I first encountered this sharpening tool at this last year’s NRA show back in April and it was one of those products I just had to have. All these sharpening angles in one tool, you ask? Oh yes, that dream is now a reality. At under $20 in cost, it would also make a great stocking stuffer gift for those you love. I sincerely give this product my full Texas Tested stamp of approval. Check out the Lansky QuadSharp at www.lansky.com or at your local Academy Sports and Outdoors. Lansky also makes numerous other knife sharping tools which can also be found in Academy stores. I love what this company is up to and can’t wait to see what they come out with next!

Story by Dustin Vaughn Warncke