Podcast: Hunting Worldwide and Other Outdoor Adventures with Guest Jayson Sacco

On this week’s episode, Dustin Warncke sits down with Jayson Sacco, an accomplished hunter and fisherman and host of the Outdoor Adventures with Jayson podcast. Dustin and Jayson talk about hunting abroad in Africa and the USA and many of his guest who have hunted all over the world for many big game species. They also talk about conservation issues, anti-hunters, podcasting in the outdoor realm and much more. Jayson was born is Michigan but got to Texas as fast as he could! His podcast focuses on hunters that have traversed the globe and broken through great challenges to achieve success in hunting and fishing. Jayson is disabled and talked about adapting to the outdoors with mobility challenges and enjoying the best the outdoors has to offer.

