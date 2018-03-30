Longer Deer Season Shot Down, Air Guns Made Legal For Game Animals

Deer Season

Officials with Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) Commission shot down a proposal to expand deer season dates in 222 Texas counties.

The proposal was to standardize the general deer season statewide to open the first Saturday in November and end on the third Sunday in January. Additionally, staff proposed to open the special late season, muzzleloader deer season, and the late youth deer season on the first Monday following the third Sunday in January for 14 consecutive days.

According to a report by Steve Knight primary opposition came from quail hunters in the Rolling Plains.