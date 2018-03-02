Podcast: Live from the Houston Fishing Show with a Texas Fish & Game Special Offer

New TPWD Threadfin & Gizzard Shad Rules for Freshwater Lakes in Texas Explained
March 1, 2018

This is a short podcast live on location highlighting the 43rd Annual Houston Fishing Show at the George R. Brown (GRB) Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Check out the Houston Fishing Show TF&G Special Offer:
*3 Year Subscription of Texas Fish & Game Magazine (12 months a year, 36 issues – a $39.95 value)
*2018 Texas Lakes & Bays Fishing Atlas (a $9.95 value, covers both freshwater and saltwater!)
*Custom TF&G Performance Fishing Shirt (a $39.95 value)

TOTAL PACKAGE COST: Only $50.00

Just stop by our TF&G booth and mention the podcast today through Sunday, March 4th!

Learn more at http://www.houstonfishingshow.com/

See Seminar Schedule: http://www.houstonfishingshow.com/seminar_schedule_houston_fishing_show.htm

