Podcast: Saltwater Fishing Series: Flounder Fever and Other Fishing Adventures with Guest Chester Moore

On this weeks show, Dustin sits down with Chester Moore, Texas Fish & Game’s editor-in-chief, and the two talk about flounder fishing strategies on the Texas Gulf Coast and other fishing adventures. Tune in to learn more about the “SlimeMasters” tournament idea and what to watch out for when handling the dreaded hard head catfish, gafftop catfish and other species of fish you might catch while fishing for flounder. You don’t always need a boat! There are many ways to can catch flounder from the shore or pier.

Flounder can be challenging to catch and Chester and Dustin go over the best tips for “flat fish” success including best baits, lures and rig set-ups.

Chester is an author, columnist, speaker, blog editor and holds many other prominent positions in the outdoor space including the chairman of Kingdom Zoo.

