Review: COAST Polysteel 600 Flashlight

As a hunter and fisherman, I rely on flashlights for my very common nighttime excursions out in the woods or on the water. I am also hard on my gear and need it to keep up with my pace of going hard in the outdoors. I finally found a flashlight that can stand up to my outdoor pursuits. The COAST Polysteel 600 flashlight has been a light I have been eyeballing since I first put the news release for it on FishGame.com. Now that I own one, my only regret was that I didn’t get it sooner. It looks rugged and it is, indeed, tough as nails when put to the test.

With a light output of 710 lumens and both high, medium and low settings, I found this to be one of the brightest flashlights I own. I play the game to win in the outdoors and come up against some hard hitters in the fish and game realm and this flashlight has made it through a gauntlet of adventures. A beam distance of 810 feet on high and 255 feet on the low setting makes this a very versatile tool to have in the field. It doesn’t surprise me that it also has a lifetime warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. I have come to expect quality and innovation like this from COAST and they have never let me down.

Another cool feature of this light is that it can run on either 4 AA batteries or on its very own rechargeable battery, which are both interchangeable. What I have been doing in the field lately is using both options as a sort of “dual fuel,” giving me power accessibility for hours of outdoor fun. Run time on high is 2 hours and 15 minutes and the low setting renders you a whopping 40 hours of continuous light! Now that, my friends, is amazing!

When I say this light is tough, I mean it. It’s drop proof, water proof, crush proof and has handled anything I have thrown at it. The whole Polysteel line of lights have a stainless steel core, pure beam focusing technology (variable zoom) and a durable polymer exterior. This might be my favorite white LED flashlight in my extensive light collection and I have more than a few to compare it to as well!

Here in Texas, Academy Sports and Outdoors carries this model of flashlight online and in retail stores and you can also order one directly from COAST’s website.

Story by Dustin Vaughn Warncke