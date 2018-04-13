CMMG Banshee .22LR SBR

CMMG just released their new SBR/pistol lineup awesomely named the Banshee.

Now available in .22LR, 9mm, 45ACP, and 300BLK in a super short package along with several extra features and upgrades makes it ready to go right out of the box (at least after the ATF clears your $200 infringement stamp).

I recently was able to test the .22LR Banshee. With the 4.5″ barrel it only has a 20″ overall length with the stock collapsed. The barrel is recessed below the hand guard so adding a suppressor like the new CMMG DefCan won’t increase length more than a few inches. The action is the same as the CMMG conversion kits but with a dedicated .22LR barrel. And yes, this is a standard lower so you are free to run any other upper as well. If you don’t want to wait and pay for the infringement stamp you can opt for the pistol version that will include a Tailhook Mod 2 brace.

The new CMMG Ripstock is definitely worth mentioning. It’s Fastback design allows quick deployment by just pulling straight back – no button or lever to depress. Then the Personal Position Preset (P3) allows you to install a small screw so it always deploys to the same length. I preferred having full range of motion so I just left the screw out, but options are nice.

The Banshee’s include CMMG’s ambidextrous charging handle, ambi sling plate, and ambient safety selector. Southpaws rejoiced!

The .22LR Banshee handled well and functioned great. I put 500-700 rounds through it with little reliability issue. Another noticeable improvement was the addition of a plastic piece inside the bolt assembly allowing the forward assist to work.

Accuracy wasn’t match grade, but I figure a sub 2″ group from basically a pistol at 50 yards was plenty acceptable.

The Banshee is listed for $1,149.95 and I know you can get them sent to a local dealer by purchasing directly from Silencer Shop. Stay tuned for a review of the CMMG DefCan in the future.