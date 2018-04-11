Podcast: Frio Ice Chests and Hunting and Fishing with Texas Boys Outdoors with Guest Jeff Brandes and Roy Crush

In this weeks show we visit with Jeff Brandes, owner of Frio Ice Chests as well as Roy Crush from the Texas Boys Outdoors TV Show. This is the first time the show has taken on two guests separately but it worked out well.

Jeff and Dustin talk all about the Frio line of hardside and softside coolers, accessories, hats, shirts, neck wear and other ways that Frio encompasses the outdoor lifestyle of hunting, fishing and other outdoor adventures.

Roy and Dustin talk about the Texas Boys Outdoors TV show and hunting strategies for hogs and exotics here in the off season and fishing tactics in fresh and saltwater with and without a boat.

This episode is a dedcated show, sponsored by the Frio brand. Learn more at: https://www.frioicechests.com/

TF&G Exclusive Offer: Save 15% off all Frio products at checkout. Promo code is: TFG15

Check out Texas Boys Outdoors on the Pursuit Channel on Sundays at 7:30 am!

Learn more at https://www.texasboysoutdoors.org

