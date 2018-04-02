Repeal the Second Amendment? Here Is What NRA Has to Say

NRA On Second Amendment Threats

Repealing the Second Amendment has been the goal of many anti-gun advocates all along but with recent mass shootings there has been a massive call for a repeal among certain influential people. The National Rifle Association NRA has been getting a lot of the blame from media pundits and has some powerful statements on the issue.

Chris W. Cox, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, released the following statement on Tuesday after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens advocated in a New York Times editorial for a repeal of the Second Amendment:

“The 97-year-old retired justice has long held the opinion that American citizens do not have the individual right to own a firearm for self-protection. Emboldened by the mainstream media, the gun-control lobby is no longer distancing themselves from the radical idea of repealing the Second Amendment and banning all firearms. The protesters in last week’s march told us with their words and placards that the current debate is not about fake terms like ‘commonsense’ gun regulation. It’s about banning all guns. The men and women of the National Rifle Association, along with the majority of the American people and the Supreme Court, believe in the Second Amendment right to self-protection and we will unapologetically continue to fight to protect this fundamental freedom.”

Youtube Gun Policy

Cox also released a statement on Youtube new gun policy.

“YouTube is now in the business of political posturing and censorship. Millions of Americans watch YouTube videos every day to learn more about the safe and responsible use of firearms, and those videos show law-abiding gun owners participating in lawful behavior. By banning this content, YouTube is engaging in politically motivated censorship and alienating the millions of people who turn to the website for education and training. Currently, anyone can go to YouTube and watch a video to learn how to make a bomb, yet the company wants to ban videos depicting lawful gun use? It’s absurd. This new policy runs counter to the American traditions of open dialogue and tolerance for diverse opinions and firmly plants YouTube, and its parent company Google, against the freedoms so many Americans hold dear.”

It is not often we run statements from the NRA or any organization for that matter but we felt in this case the nation’s leading pro 2nd Amendment organization had something timely and vital to say.

Complied by TFG Staff