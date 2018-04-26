Zebco was never the same….

I was fishing with my kids on a pier in Palacios Texas. My son hooked into a fish with his zebco reel with 10 lbs test line on it. I thought he was hung up on the bottom. He hollered for my help. The fish headed out to the bay and we followed running down the pier. We had to pass the pole around every light pole on the pier going out and coming back in. After about 30 minutes we were able to land the 37 inch redfish at the seawall. His first redfish. He has been hooked on fishing ever since and would go everyday.

