Big Bags, No Catches

The old photo photo feature section used to be call “Big Bags and Catches”. We didn’t catch a trophy, but we sure “bagged” something good that day, which was rewarding in its own right! My twin brother Kevin, my buddy Scott and I went on an overnight fishing trip on the Galveston side of San Luis Pass. The fish did not cooperate, so mid Sunday morning we decided to spend some time being productive in a different way and do our part to help clean up the place. We all grew up in the Boy Scouts, so that was our good turn for the day (Scout slogan is “Do a good turn daily”)…

