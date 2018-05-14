How To Avoid Spinning Reel Line Twist

Spinning Reel Line Twist

Most season saltwater pros recommend either braid or fluorocarbon with a line test between 8 to 12 pounds on a spinning reel but there is more to consider if you want to avoid the dreaded “line twist”.

Here are a few tips to keep line in control:

When spooling a spinning reel make sure the line goes onto the spool in a counter clock-wise manner. Do not over fill your spinning reel. Leave at least an eighth of an inch from the top of the line to the top of the spool’s rim. A little more space won’t hurt but try not to exceed that eighth of an inch. The more line you have the easier it will get twisted and you will have to cut it out. Being under-spooled can result sometimes in the line catching on the edge of the top of the spool when trying to make a long cast. When spooling, spray five or six shots of the Kevin Van Dam Lure and Line Conditioner on the line you have just spooled onto the reel. Do this as you spool the line and then give it a big dose after the line is on the reel. You want to do this at least 24 hours before you use the reel and then during the day as you use the reel. Read the line parameters on the spinning reel and do not exceed them. Read the rod’s parameters and make sure your line test and bait weights are within the rod’s range for best performance. Be ready for line twist. It comes with spinning rigs. It’s the law. When you get line twist you do not open the spinning reel’s bail; keep it shut. Loosen the drag and pull the line off the spool. If you open the bail, line will blast off the spinning reel. Bring at least one additional spinning reel with you so you can change out spinning reels when you run out of line or you get a bad twisting situation.

Tom Behrens