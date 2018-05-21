Pistol Compensator Explosion!

Souped up handguns like the Roland special have become very popular. I totally get why as well, it’s like an “open class” pistol for defensive carry. I have a similar build from ATEi with my M&P 9mm that lets me easily hit 6″ targets from 50 yards with 100% accuracy.

Well with all those modifications it leaves the door wide open for Murphy to pay a visit. 3-Gun Calgary recently posted a very impressive fail on video when a spent casing jumped into the large port of the Toni Systems Compensator:



Many firearms social justice warriors were quick to condemn the compensator manufacture for such an “obvious” oversight and design flaw. I suppose everyone who has a compensator is quick to see if a spent casing will fit inside their ports now.

Personally – I’m just impressed that it happened and glad that it was caught on video. And now I totally want to compensate a pistol too.