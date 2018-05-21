Pistol Compensator Explosion!

Bowers Bitty Suppressors
Teeny Tiny Bitty 2.8″ Silencer by Bowers Group
May 14, 2018

Souped up handguns like the Roland special have become very popular.  I totally get why as well, it’s like an “open class” pistol for defensive carry.  I have a similar build from ATEi with my M&P 9mm that lets me easily hit 6″ targets from 50 yards with 100% accuracy. 

Well with all those modifications it leaves the door wide open for Murphy to pay a visit.  3-Gun Calgary recently posted a very impressive fail on video when a spent casing jumped into the large port of the Toni Systems Compensator:

Many firearms social justice warriors were quick to condemn the compensator manufacture for such an “obvious” oversight and design flaw.  I suppose everyone who has a compensator is quick to see if a spent casing will fit inside their ports now.

Toni Systems Compensator after a ejected 9mm casing landed inside the main port.

Personally – I’m just impressed that it happened and glad that it was caught on video.  And now I totally want to compensate a pistol too.

Related posts

Bowers Bitty Suppressors

Bowers Bitty Suppressors

May 14, 2018

Teeny Tiny Bitty 2.8″ Silencer by Bowers Group

Read more
May 14, 2018

Practice Makes Perfect With Concealed Carry

Read more
LifeSaver Armor complete with adjustable straps

LifeSaver Armor complete with adjustable straps

May 7, 2018

LifeSaver: Budget Body Armor Test

Read more
April 30, 2018

PCP (Airgun) Shotgun!?!

Read more
Like 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Need to Subscribe?
0