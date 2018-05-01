Podcast: Shotgun Practice, Shooting Sports and Getting Started Shooting with Guests Dave Miller and Dustin Ellermann

Shotguns, Rifles and Handguns from CZ-USA!

On this week’s episode, Dustin Warncke interviews CZ-USA’s Dave Miller and TF&G’s own shooting editor Dustin Ellermann. First, Dustin W. and Dave talk about shooting trap, skeet and sporting clays, getting new shooters involved in the sport and some ideas for off-season practice that can improve your success during hunting season. Dustin Warncke and Dustin Ellermann talk about having fun with shooting pistols and rifles, getting kids started on the right path to shooting and hunting success and some other tactical and practical topics.

About Dave Miller

David has over 20 years of experience in the competitive shooting community and has lived to see the sport evolve into the world’s fastest growing shotgun sport. He is respected as one of the most knowledgeable individuals in the sporting clays community with a Master class title, and one of the best shooters in the United States. David is also the main star on the Outdoors TV show CZ-USA American Gun Dog TV.

David recently accomplished setting a new Guinness World Record for the most sporting clay targets shot in 1 hour— 3653 clays in May of 2015, followed by winning the Missouri State Sporting Clays Championship in July 2015. All the proceeds from the world record accomplishment will go to Pheasant Forever and Quail Forever’s Shooting Sports Endowment to benefit generations of new shooters forever! Speaking of new shooters, David has spent countless hours as an ambassador to the shooting sports industry and uses his past shooting experience to get more shooting enthusiast outdoors.

Learn more about Dave at https://www.millershootingsports.com and www.CZ-USA.com.

About Dustin Ellermann

Dustin Ellermann is a competitive shooter and director of Christian camp His Way. He is known for being the winner of the third season of History Channel’s marksmen competition Top Shot. Dustin studied at Stephen F. Austin State University, graduating Cum Laude with a degree in Business Administration. After working at the camp for many years, Dustin became the camp director in 2005. He and his wife, Brittany, live at the camp grounds. They have five children, and foster children. Dustin is a self-taught shooter.

Learn more about Dustin at http://www.camphisway.com.

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors. Host Dustin Warncke is a critically-acclaimed author, outdoor writer for TF&G and other publications, video and audio producer, speaker and blogger who has excelled in many areas of outdoor media.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.