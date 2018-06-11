Odepro KL52 PLUS Hunting Flashlight Kit Texas Tested Review {Video}

If I am known by one thing here at Texas Fish & Game it is a “gear guy” and it’s true – I absolutely love new hunting and fishing gear that helps me do what I do in the outdoors even better. As many of you who read this know I have a YouTube Channel and companies regularly connect with me there to do gear reviews on YouTube and beyond. I am very selective on what I review, however, and only like to cover gear that I think is noteworthy and valuable to folks who read, watch or listen to my content. A company by the name of Odepro contacted me a couple of months ago to review their KL52 PLUS model flashlight kit.

I spend some considerable time in the outdoors field testing a product before recording a review in any form and this was no exception. This light shipped from an Amazon.com warehouse and, although it is a very affordable flashlight kit manufactured overseas as many lights are these days, I did not have to wait the average of 2-3 weeks to get it after I ordered it. Having USA warehousing is huge if you are in the market for a good outdoors flashlight but don’t want to pay a fortune or wait for weeks to get it.

The flashlight came installed with a red LED and three other LED modules came with it separately which are very easily interchangeable: white, green and infrared. I have owned and reviewed and even consulted for other hunting flashlight companies in the past and have not seen the quality, beam distance, beam zoom and wide beam throw length up close like I have with this light. The adjustable zoom makes this light so adaptable to any situation, whether you are bowhunting at short ranges or rifle hunting at long ranges. Even if you only use the white LED and want to go on a nighttime fishing excursion, this light would do well for any kind of night fishing or camping adventure. This one lightweight flashlight does it all.

In addition to the flashlight itself and all four of the interchangeable LEDs, the kit comes in a sturdy case with cutouts, snuggly fitting a container with two 18650 rechargeable batteries, two different scope mounting options, additional O-rings, a dual battery charger and a tail cap with pressure switch making it ideal for mounting on a gun of just about any type. The two mounting systems allow clamping on to a barrel or scope. I personally like a simple 1” or 30mm (with adaptor) scope ring, which this kit comes with, as most of my guns have a picatinny rail of some kind mounted on the scope or hand guard area already but these two mounting systems that come with the kit are good options for attaching the light to just about anything. The case is very easily portable and rugged and I have packed it along on many outdoor excursions since I have owned this light kit. By taking the case with you, everything you should need for optimum flashlight performance comes with you.

It is the most versatile hunting light system I have come across for a price point of $112 or so plus shipping. Sure, you could spend more on a flashlight, but why? As long as I have been an outdoorsman, I have been a budget-minded consumer. I believe in finding value and longevity with every purchase I make or product that is sent to me to review. This is most definitely a solid buy and meets my Texas Tested qualifications and my stamp of approval. You can learn more about all of the Odepro lights on their website at http://www.odepro.com/en/the-strong-light-flashlight_75739.html or purchase one of these KL52 PLUS hunting light kits directly through Amazon.com here at https://amzn.to/2Ljg6B4.

As always, thank you for watching, reading and listening!

Dustin Vaughn Warncke