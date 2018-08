I would have never dreamed of getting a buck like this but Dec 1st 2017. I had my chance on a awesome one in a lifetime first non typical post mature buck. He was taken in Erath County as a low fence buck off family owned property. I entered him in the TTHA Extravaganza and placed 2nd in the Modern Arms Open Range non typical ladies class. He scored 163.125 gross and 156 net. He got his name from all the trouble he caused afterwards but he ended up being a happy ending after all.

