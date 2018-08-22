Cop Drops Active Shooter from 50 Yards (Body Cam Video)

fishing podcast
Podcast: CZ-USA Rifles, Deer Management and Big Game Hunting with Guest Chester Moore
August 14, 2018
Cop Drops Active Shooter from 50 Yards

Cop Drops Active Shooter from 50 Yards

Defensive handgun uses are statistically at distances of less than 7 years.  However with active shooter nut jobs we are seeing an increase of the need for skilled marksmanship with a handgun.  In this body cam footage from August 11th we see a Las Vegas police officer stop an active shooter from a distance of 50 yards:

Background: Ross Dress for Less employee Mohamed Mahmoud got ticked off that a customer was going to leave a cart by the front door.  Mohamed’s boss told him to quit complaining.  Mohamed instead retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and attempted to shoot his boss in a store full of customers.  Then when the police arrived, Mohamed tried to shoot them as well.  19 year old veteran Officer Bunitsky returned fire from approximately 50 yards and dropped Mohamed with a round to the hip.  No one besides Mohamed was injured.

So while poorly trained “point and shoot” tactics might be enough to squeak by some defensive encounters, sound marksmanship still rules the day.  Don’t be satisfied with mediocre skills.  Hitting targets out to 100 yards is definitely possible with sound fundamentals.

Here is another story when a cop dropped another active shooter from 104 yards while holding his horses!

 

100% accuracy on a 6″ plate from 50 yards with a M&P 9mm:

Shooting a 8″ plate rack from 100 yards with a CZ P09:

Related posts

fishing podcast
August 14, 2018

Podcast: CZ-USA Rifles, Deer Management and Big Game Hunting with Guest Chester Moore

Read more
fishing podcast
August 8, 2018

Podcast: Custom Rifles, Wild Hog Hunting, the Hog Poisoning Debate and High Fences with Guest Jeff Stewart

Read more
August 6, 2018

Latest FBI Report On Active Shooter Incidents

Read more
August 6, 2018

An Honest Look At Human Targets

Read more
Like 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Need to Subscribe?
0