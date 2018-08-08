Podcast: Custom Rifles, Wild Hog Hunting, the Hog Poisoning Debate and High Fences with Guest Jeff Stewart

On this episode of the bi-weekly TF&G podcast, Dustin sits down with TF&G writer and blogger Jeff Stewart who lives in East Texas and is an avid outdoorsman and Second Amendment supporter. We talk about custom rifles and AR-15s, wild hog hunting, the wild hog poisoning debate and even high fences. Nothing like a little controversy to get the blood pumping!

Find Jeff on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/jeff.stewart.505

https://www.facebook.com/Alphadog-Blades-185251542245169/

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors. Host Dustin Warncke is a critically-acclaimed author, outdoor writer for TF&G and other publications, video and audio producer, speaker and blogger who has excelled in many areas of outdoor media.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.