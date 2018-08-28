Sunscet: Sunscreen and Insect Repellent Combination to Dominate the Great Outdoors

August 28, 2018

Sunsect is the first and only combination of DEET + Sunscreen on the market today. Originally created for the military, Sunsect allows the repellent and sunscreen to work in harmony. This creates a more effective and longer lasting product.

What people do not realize that if you use 2 separate products, you end up losing the effectiveness of the protection you are seeking. This is the reason why the military wanted this product to begin with when it was first developed.

In addition, Sunsect is non greasy, extremely water resistant and scent-free. What people really like about Sunsect is that it works on bugs that nothing else seems to work on. Of course it works on mosquitoes and ticks. But also, gnats, noseeums, horseflies, black flies, chiggers another biting insects.

After 15 years of only selling to the military, Sunsect launched into the retail market in 2015. You can find it in various independent stores around the country as well as places like Bass Pro Shops, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Camping World, etc. And it’s always easy to find online through our website or Amazon.com. Check out http://www.sunsect.com/buy.html for more information.

