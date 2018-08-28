Vapor Trail Scents “The Trailblazer” 8-Watt Headlamp / Flashlight – New Gear

Vapor Trail Outdoors new headlamp “The Trailblazer” is an 8 watt flashlight with a switch that lets you decide how much light you need. It will run for 60 hours on low and 10 hours on high. The LCD screen will give you a time value so you will know how long until the light goes dead. The Trailblazer includes DC and AC chargers.

Handcrafted by Vapor Trail Outdoors, this 8 watt LED headlamp is one of the brightest and most cost efficient headlamps on the market today. It also features a fully adjustable beam. No need for a battery around your waist and cords across your body with this light. Includes wall charger, car charger and waterproof container. Retail cost $50.00 plus free shipping.

