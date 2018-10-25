Enter Aguila’s Shock-Tober Sweepstakes

Get your hands on the highly sought after Aguila Minishell, a new Mossberg 590 Shockwave and more than $2000 in hunting and shooting gear by entering to win Aguila Ammunition’s latest social media sweepstakes.

Aguila has teamed up with some of the largest brands in the guns and gear world to bring one lucky winner the “shock-tober” of their shooting dreams.

The Shock-tober Minishell Sweepstakes, which launched today and runs through October 31st includes: 100 rounds of Minishell Buckshot and 100 rounds of Minishell Slug, a Mossberg 590 Shockwave Shotgun, Hunters HD Gold Gauge Black Crystal 62mm lenses, Walker’s XCEL 500BT Digital Electronic Muff with Voice Clarity and Bluetooth, a Student of the Gun pocket life saver EDC Medkit, Orca Realtree Max 5 Camo Podster, Inforce TFx White Flashlight, Brownell’s Mossberg 590 Shockwave Boom Kit, Brownell’s range bag, OPSol Miniclip Adaptor, Otis® Patriot Series® Kit, Ripcord® and Shotgun and Choke Tube Cleaner, Action Target™ PT Scout Complete Kit with 12″ AR500 Circle, and Exotac FREEKey Slim System and BMQR .380.

To be entered to win the sweepstakes, participants must visit Facebook.

Aguila Ammunition is the sole manufacturer of the Minishell, a shotshell in the 1¾ ” size. Not only does the tiny shell pack a solid punch, but also offers no recoil and no noise; something that all shooters can benefit from, especially new and youth shooters.

Aguila Ammunition, founded in 1961, is manufactured in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico by Industrias Tecnos, S.A. de C.V. As one of the largest rimfire manufacturers in the world, the company utilizes cutting-edge technology to manufacture quality rimfire, centerfire and shotshell ammunition. Aguila offers a complete range of products for the self-defense, sport shooting, hunting, law enforcement and military markets. Texas Armament & Technology is the exclusive North American distributor for Aguila Ammunition.