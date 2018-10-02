Green Hunting Flashlight for Nighttime Hog and Predator Hunting

Over the past several years, I have owned several CREE LED hunting flashlights and have had some great hunting experiences with them. The CREE LED technology has certainly put affordable flashlights in our hands here in the great USA and I carry hunting lights with me on every big game hunt I go on these days as you never know what opportunities might pop up on a whim to hunt the night.

VASTFIRE contacted me recently and asked me to review one of their flashlights and I was pleasantly surprised when I received it in the mail from the Amazon.com warehouse.

The claim is that this fixed-beam flashlight can reach out to 350 yards and the LED is 1,000 lumens. In most of my nighttime hunting adventures, I don’t shoot near that far but it is nice to have a bright beam that can reach that distance. The body of the flashlight is a common style seen in many lights but I always say it is what is inside that counts the most in my book. Having internal components that fail when you need your gear the most is one of the most frustrating thing that can happen in our outdoor pursuits. With a CREE LED that has a 50,000 hour lifespan, this light seems reliable and the aircraft aluminum body is as tough as nails.

This particular kit comes with a nice hard case for storage, two mounts, two 18650 batteries with a dual charger, a regular flashlight end cap and an end cap with a remote switch that can be used as a pressure switch or a constant on/off button. All of that together is a great value for the money and I am a budget hunter so that makes a lot of sense.

Now sure there are other lights on the market that are brighter and have variable zoom but for a light and accessory kit with all of those goodies that is less than $40, that is a good deal in my book.

I took the “Pepsi Challenge” with this light and compared it to a brand of flashlight in the same style of body with a CREE LED I repped for many years as that company’s spokesperson and front man before they closed their doors earlier this year. Not only was the VASTFIRE brighter, the other brand cost nearly three times as much as the VASTFIRE did! Now that catches my attention. For something to be a better overall product AND be light on the wallet… well here, take my money!

There are three possible ways to mount this light to a gun with the mounts that come in this kit. You can use the adjustable scope mount, barrel mount with scope ring holding the flashlight or directly to any picatinny or weaver rail with the scope ring holding the flashlight. The latter of these three is my choice as I have picatinny rails or scope/rail mounts on all of my guns and scopes that I use for hog and predator hunting. Any of these mounts can be changed around in seconds and there is a lot of versatility in how you can mount a light to your gun.

Overall, in my opinion at least, I think this is one of the best flashlights for the money. If you are looking for interchangeable LEDs and zoomable function, this may not be your choice, but if you are a value minded hunter looking for the best bang for your buck, this flashlight kit might be one of the best deals I have come across. Check out this flashlight kit for yourself at Amazon.com.

Story by Dustin Vaughn Warncke