Cactus Bucks

Ever seen a massive buck during the season that still had its velvet? Sometimes these are called cactus bucks and they have an interesting history.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, cactus bucks are male deer with antlers with abnormal growth patterns that retain the velvet due to alterations in testosterone level usually as a result of testicular trauma, undescended testicles or from the effects of disease affecting the blood supply to the testicles.

They said these animal soften have multiple short misshapen points and excess “globs” of velvet hanging from their antlers giving rise to the name “cactus buck”. These animals also have small or unapparent testicles.