Wrestling For Conservation

Could pro wrestling and wildlife conservation have a common thread?

Well, TF&G Editor In Chief Chester Moore thinks so.

His Kingdom Zoo Wildlife Center® is partnering with Hurricane Pro Wrestling for a special event Sat. Dec. 22 at the Beaumont Civic Center.

“We have started a program called World Wildlife Champions where our kids in our Wild Wishes program and other parts of our ministry are being mentored to become wildlife conservationists with a special emphasis on endangered species. We have issued them a challenge to raise $1,000 by Dec. 22 to give to the Amos Research Keep (ARK) that does sea turtle rescue and rehab in Port Aransas and the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo’s raptor work in Israel,” Moore said.

“If they meet this goal they will be presented a special World Wildlife Champions belt by wrestlers in the ring that they can then take to events and raise awareness and funds for wildlife conservation. The idea is that they can be champions for wildlife. And Texas Fish & Game will be providing subscriptions to the digital edition of the magazine for all of the kids who participate. We are so grateful for that.”

Lisa Moore believes that hurting children helping hurting wildlife could be a difference maker in the near future.

“Who better to understand hurting and endangered wildlife than hurting children? We want to give them a sense of purpose and do something fun. Pro wrestling is tons of fun and Hurricane Pro has many talented performers like our friends in The Pump Patrol and current champion Jordan Jensen. It’s exciting for us to break ground with this project,” she said.

In addition a portion of proceeds from the event will go to benefit Kingdom Zoo Wildlife Center’s programs.

“I’m a huge wrestling fan and Hurricane Pro Wrestling is awesome. We can’t wait for the kids to rise to the challenge and do great things for wildlife and get recognized in the ring,” Moore said.

For more info on the event check out Hurricane Pro Wrestling on Facebook.

TF&G Staff