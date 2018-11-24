FISH & GAME PHOTOS – December 2018

Redfish
Aransas Bay
Seven-year-old Abryanna Rivera of Timberwood Park caught this 16-inch red on live shrimp while fishing from a pier on Aransas Bay.
Blackbuck Antelope
Real County
Jordan Kelton bagged this blackbuck antelope while hunting in Real County with Thompson Temple Hunts.
Sheepshead
Galveston
Wes Pyfer of Irving caught this nice sheepshead and several others while free lining live shrimp along the North Jetty near Galveston.
Catfish
Lake Tawakoni
Lisa Barnet of New London caught this 41-pound catfish on a guided fishing trip on Lake Tawakoni.
Bass
Lake Nacogdoches
Mandy Allen caught this 8-pound, 25-inch largemouth while fishing in 20 feet of water on Lake Nacogdoches, using a Senko.
Redfish
Matagorda
Earl Touchstone caught this 30-inch red while fishing on Matagorda Bay.
Bass
Athens
Rylan Grates (L) and Anderson Casey (R), both of Lake Highlands, Dallas, worked together to maneuver and position the boat, cast, reel and land this nice bass on private water south of Athens. They worked well together and a lifelong fishing bond was made.
Axis
Real County
Ron Kelton took this axis deer while hunting in Real County with Thompson Temple Hunts. His son got a nice blackbuck on the same hunt (see photo, above.).
Catfish
Toledo Bend
Fourteen-year-old Justin Womack, of Deer Park, and his Grandpa, Doug Womack of Milam, caught this 38-pound flathead and 20-pound blue catfish, along with 8-, 16-, and 30-pound blues on a good two-night run on Lake Toledo Bend.
Shark
Galveston
Andy Polk of Boulder, Colorado caught and released this small Atlantic sharpnose shark while fishing with his family along the Galveston North Jetty. Andy makes the long trip from Colorado each Summer to fish along the Texas Gulf Coast.
