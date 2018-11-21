Rare Look At Coyote Puppies (Video)

Wrestling For Conservation
October 31, 2018

Wild canids are special to me. On the North American front I am particularly fond of red wolves, the coyote and their hybrids the “coywolf”.

The red wolf is declared extinct in the wild other than a handful of captive-bred animals that have been released into various remote areas. A new study conducted on road-killed canids from Galveston Island, TX however shows that red wolf genetics still exist in the wild.

The reason for extinction designation was hybridization with coyotes-accacerbated by wholesale slaughter under the guise of predator control.

The term “coywolf” is most often used for gray wolf/coyote hybrids but it is equally fitting for the offspring of coyotes and red wolves.

My friend Mark Hines has for the last three years been getting the most amazing videos of a family of animals I believe has some red wolf in their lineage down the road. These are from Orange County, TX in an area literally less than five miles away from where the last “pure” red wolves were captured for the federal breeding program in 1980.

Mark has given us an incredible look into the lives of these animals that are no doubt mostly coyote but look like they have some red wolf traits somewhere in there. These clips show puppies born this spring. Most of us have seen coyotes in the wild but how many times have you seen pups? This is a unique opportunity to learn about the top predator in most of the state and see a side of America’s most common canid.

Naturalists like Mark are an important part of keeping the awareness of wildlife at a high  level and allowing us to get an incredible glimpse at some things rarely seen by human eyes. It inspires me to want to hit the field and see what I can encounter.

Chester Moore, Jr.

Related posts

(Photo by Chad Cooper)

October 31, 2018

Wrestling For Conservation

Read more
October 18, 2018

Missing In Texas (Hundreds)-Many Linked To One Forest

Read more

Kids have a natural curiosity about wildlife. TF&G believes exposing them to cutting edge fishing, hunting and conservation stories will help many find their calling to become wildlife conservationists.

September 26, 2018

TF&G Takes Youth Wildlife Ed To School

Read more

Once a big buck thinks a doe is about to go into estrus, the intensity ramps up tenfold and strange things can happen.

September 13, 2018

Whitetail Eating Quail Eggs?

Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 
0