ALPS Extreme Pursuit X Hunting Backpack Review

Innovation is the key leader in the outdoor sports realm and I love it when innovation meets practicality in outdoor gear. What started this review is that I had needed a new hunting backpack for a while. The one I had was not in bad shape, it was just time for something new with more features and room. I carry a lot of gear into the woods compared to many other hunters and keeping things organized and easy to find is vitally important to success in the field.

The story behind the Pursuit X pack was that it was designed by deer hunters who wanted to design a medium sized “day pack” with everything you need and nothing you don’t. The nice part about this pack is the comfort of the molded foam back panel, making it comfortable to carry on long hikes on outdoor adventures. The material that makes up this pack is 1680D ballistic nylon fabric and there is extra strength added to the critical stress points.

The wrap around waist area has pockets to keep important gear readily available with easy to access. I also like this pack because it is quiet to get things into and out of. My old pack had Velcro and was certainly not designed to be quiet. For years, I would always cringe when I had to access something in the outer pockets where there wasn’t as much as a peep from the rest of the woods to cover the noise I was getting ready to make. Using this pack has been a really nice change in comparison.

The pockets inside the different chambers of the pack help keep all of your outdoor gear in its right place and this pack was well thought out on where compartments and pockets were placed. This is especially true with the front pocket that is just perfect in size, keeping the gear you need close by. The built in D-ring at the top of this pack make it ideal to hang in a tree stand or other places you might be to keep your pack off the ground or easier to access. Bungee cords on either side of the pack make it ideal for attaching your bow quiver on the pack for easier transport of your most critical hunting gear.

There are many other features to this backpack that are both innovative and practical and ALPS has done a good job in doing their homework for what an outdoorsman needs in a day pack. Learn more about this pack or purchase your own today here: https://amzn.to/2Vu2t7M

Story by Dustin Vaughn Warncke