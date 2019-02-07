Houston Safari Club Foundation Convention Grows

Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) has completed another successful annual Hunting Expo and Convention.

HSCF’s annual Convention was held January 25-27, 2019 at the George R Brown Convention Center and Hilton Americas-Houston hotel. Complete with banquets, auctions, raffles and live entertainment, the event is HSCF’s largest annual fundraiser.

With almost 300 exhibitors, the Expo has doubled in size in just two years. In addition, all three fundraising banquets were at capacity. Funds raised at Convention support HSCF’s scholarship, youth education and grants programs.

Jeff Birmingham, 2019 HSCF Convention Chairman said, “The 2019 Convention, themed Foundation For Tomorrow, was a great success. Our efforts to raise funds for education and conservation pair perfectly with our theme as we continue to work to promote the future of hunting and conservation. We are so appreciative of the attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, and volunteers that believe and support our efforts and mission statement.”

Exhibitor registration is now open for the 2020 Convention here. The 2020 event will take place January 24-26, in downtown Houston, at the George R. Brown (GRB) Convention Center.

HSCF sincerely thanks its Convention sponsors: Wildlife Partners, Capital Farm Credit, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., S&B Engineers and Constructors, Global Rescue, Hess Corporation, Conroe Taxidermy, Silver Eagle/Budweiser, Art by L. Mower, B&B Taxidermy, NRA Women’s Leadership Forum, Bushmen Safaris, Travel With Guns, Hawkeye Hunting Club, Pro Cargo USA, Del Rio Powersports, Alliance Graphics & Printing, and John Bowers State Farm Agency.

About Houston Safari Club Foundation

Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the promotion of our hunting heritage. HSCF has awarded 525 scholarships totaling $2.25 million dollars. HSCF conducts youth outdoor education programs, career training, hunter education and field experiences throughout the year. HSCF has provided over $3.7 million in grants for hunter-funded wildlife, habitat and various conservation initiatives.

HSCF is an independent organization, is not affiliated with Safari Club International (SCI) or its affiliates and is not chapter or affiliate of any other organization. Visit our website at hscfdn.org or call 713.623.8844 for more information.

