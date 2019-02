On this podcast, Chester Moore Jr., Texas Fish & Game Magazine’s editor-in-chief, joins Dustin again to talk about the early flounder run and how to fish for these flat fish and make a good trip to the Texas coast even better. Dustin and Chester also talk about best baits, areas to fish and strategies for the best fishing results possible. Thanks for listening!

