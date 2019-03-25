FISH & GAME PHOTOS – April 2019

Redfish
Arroyo Colorado
Debbie Alford caught this redfish while drifting in the Arroyo Colorado with live shrimp. She fought it for about 15 minutes before boating the red.
Whitetail
Gillespie County
Fourteen-year-old Cameron Clements took his first buck, an 11-pointer, while hunting in Gillespie County last November.
Redfish
Brazos River
Jeramie Garza caught this 42-inch bull red near the mouth of the Brazos River. “Great fight and quick release.”
Feral Hogs
Undisclosed
Carson Polasek and his buddy Kade Florence took these three little piggies to market. Sitting in a deer blind, they took all three hogs in less than 15 minutes.
Whitetail
Eastland County
Twelve-year-old Heston Irons bagged this mature 8-point buck with a .257 Roberts at his family ranch in Eastland County.
Whitetail
Bexar County
Mark Wayne Henke shot this buck on a 150-acre ranch in north Bexar County. He made the shot with his Grandpa’s 100-plus-year-old Winchester 38-40 open sight rifle, at 84 yards.
Redfish
Trinity Bay
Matthew DeLuna caught and released his fist bull red at the spillway in Trinity Bay. The 34-1/2-inch fish weighed 14.4 pounds.
Speckled Trout
Matagorda
Patrick Oliver of Wallis caught this nice trout while fishing in East Matagorda Bay.
Feral Hog
Bandera
Dustin Heep shot this 350-pound boar using night vision on a hunt in Bandera.
Whitetail
Rusk County
Thirteen-year-old Jonathan Holland took this spike while hunting in Rusk County.
