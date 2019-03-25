FISH & GAME PHOTOS – April 2019

March 24, 2019

Redfish

Arroyo Colorado

Debbie Alford caught this redfish while drifting in the Arroyo Colorado with live shrimp. She fought it for about 15 minutes before boating the red.

 

Whitetail

Gillespie County

Fourteen-year-old Cameron Clements took his first buck, an 11-pointer, while hunting in Gillespie County last November.

 

Redfish

Brazos River

Jeramie Garza caught this 42-inch bull red near the mouth of the Brazos River. “Great fight and quick release.”

 

Feral Hogs

Undisclosed

Carson Polasek and his buddy Kade Florence took these three little piggies to market. Sitting in a deer blind, they took all three hogs in less than 15 minutes.

 

Whitetail

Eastland County

Twelve-year-old Heston Irons bagged this mature 8-point buck with a .257 Roberts at his family ranch in Eastland County.

 

Whitetail

Bexar County

Mark Wayne Henke shot this buck on a 150-acre ranch in north Bexar County. He made the shot with his Grandpa’s 100-plus-year-old Winchester 38-40 open sight rifle, at 84 yards.

 

Redfish

Trinity Bay

Matthew DeLuna caught and released his fist bull red at the spillway in Trinity Bay. The 34-1/2-inch fish weighed 14.4 pounds.

 

Speckled Trout

Matagorda

Patrick Oliver of Wallis caught this nice trout while fishing in East Matagorda Bay.

 

Feral Hog

Bandera

Dustin Heep shot this 350-pound boar using night vision on a hunt in Bandera.

 

Whitetail

Rusk County

Thirteen-year-old Jonathan Holland took this spike while hunting in Rusk County.

 

SEND YOUR PHOTOS TO [email protected]

For best results, send MEDIUM TO HIGH quality JPEG digital files only.

ALSO Enter our PHOTO CONTEST:

View all the entries, vote with your LIKES and you could win some great prizes!

CCA Texas Star

 

CCA Texas Star

