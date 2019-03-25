HOTSPOTS: Freshwater – April 2019

PINEY WOODS

LOCATION: Lake Sam Rayburn

HOTSPOT: Five Fingers

GPS: N 31 7.914, W 94 7.71

(31.1319, -94.1285)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: Senkos, top water frogs

CONTACT: Mike Knight

936-635-2427

[email protected]

www.easttxfishingguide.com

TIPS: April 2019 has the potential to be one of the best springs in many years at Sam Rayburn. Super high-water levels will make for a stellar shallow bite that could last into early summer. Pick a bait you like from senkos to frogs and throw them back into the flooded timber.

LOCATION: Caddo Lake

HOTSPOT: Bird Island

GPS: N 32 41.226, W 94 6.3059

(32.6871, -94.1051)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: Watermelon red and junebug colored lizards and senkos, black whopper ploppers, black/blue swim jigs

CONTACT: Caddo Lake Guide Service/Paul Keith

318-455-3437

[email protected]

www.caddolakefishing.com

TIPS: “April is our primary spawning month here on Caddo Lake.

Fish the base of the cypress trees that sit in 2-4 feet of water with the lures described above. I like to lightly weight, (1/16 oz.) my Texas-rigged lizards and whacky rig the senkos with no weight. With the swim jigs and topwaters I usually throw just past the base of the trees and work into or very close to the cypress trees. I throw the soft plastics directly to the base of trees and let them fall a bit before working them out. The Bird Island part of the lake in the southwestern section of the lake is well known for the trophy sized bass that it has produced over the years. Be safe and good fishing!”

LOCATION: Lake Conroe

HOTSPOT: Main Lake

GPS: N 30 24.48, W 95 36.942

(30.4080, -95.6157)

SPECIES: Hybrid Stripers

BEST BAITS: Live shad, Storm Swim shad

CONTACT: Richard Tatsch

936-661-7920

[email protected]

www.fishdudetx.com

TIPS: “The hybrid stripers will begin to school on the surface in the mornings and will be easy to catch on surface baits and swim shad this time of the year. They will be all around the lake on main lake points that have shallow sandy bottoms. Find the schools of shad and you will find the hybrids. This time of year, they will run shad up on these points early and late and during mid-day they will move deeper. Find the depth the bait are in and you will find the fish. There are times when they will stay on the surface for the biggest part of the morning. This usually happens when it is overcast and calm. Live shad will be the bait of choice in deeper water, but the swim shad will be the one to catch bigger fish in the shallower water. Good luck and good fishing! Bank Access: Stowaway Marina.”

LOCATION: Lake Fork

HOTSPOT: Glade Creek

GPS: N 32 54.1259, W 95 31.6079

(32.9021, -95.5268)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: Carolina rig Baby Brush Hog in green pumpkin, split shot rig using a black finesse worm

CONTACT: Doug Shampine

940-902-3855

[email protected]

www.lakeforktrophybass.com

TIPS: April brings outstanding bass fishing on Lake Fork. The big bass are spawning all over the lake, starting at the north end of the lake and moving south at the end of the month. Early in the month look at Glade, Running, Oil Well Bay, Bell and Burch Creeks. Mid-month look at the creeks in the mid-lake area like Big and Little Mustang, Dale and Ray. At the end of the month look at Chaney and Little Caney. My best baits in April will be a Carolina rigged Baby Brush Hog in green pumpkin or a split shot rig using a black finesse worm worked slowly through the shallow water in the spawning areas. Whatever bait you choose or like to use fish it very slow this time of the year.

LOCATION: Lake Fork

HOTSPOT: Dale Creek

GPS: N 32 49.4639, W 95 33.5879

(32.8244, -95.5598)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: Top water lures such as poppers or frogs, buzzbaits

CONTACT: Lance Vick

903-312-0609

[email protected]

www.guideonlakefork.com

TIPS: “This is the most versatile month of the year on Lake Fork! There are more bass shallow and active in April then there is any other time of the year. There are still spawning fish and fish in post-spawn guarding fry. April is also the best top water month of the year and I love top water bass fishing more than any other technique. A good place to start is a top water frog covering thick shoreline cover. Work with a walk-the-dog action around holes in the cover. When it is cloudy and calm out, a popper works really well fished on the edge of grass and by standing timber. Work with a walk-the-dog action with a small bubble over the back of the popper. Long pauses by cover will produce awesome strikes. When it is raining, buzzbaits work very like the prop baits. Soft plastic buzz frogs and buzzbaits cover lots of water fishing next to and over shallow cover. Hang on!

Good fishin’ to all!”

LOCATION: Lake Livingston

HOTSPOT: Mid-Lake Bulk Heads

GPS: N 30 44.4959, W 95 4.164

(30.7416, -95.0694)

SPECIES: White Bass

BEST BAITS: Fresh shad

CONTACT: David S. Cox, Palmetto Guide Service

936-291-9602

[email protected]

www.palmettoguideservice.com

TIPS: April on Lake Livingston is time to “bang the bulk heads” for blue cats. Now you can load the boat with hard fighting good eating blue cats. This bite is not for late sleepers. You have to be there at the crack of dawn as I often launch in the pre-dawn hour. Action can be fast paced when it’s on. Blue cats will be spawning and moving shallow right up against the bulk heads in 2-4 feet of water feeding on shad. Find a bulk head that has shad and the blue cats will follow. Lake Livingston has an incredible shad population. Often referred to as the “shad run” you will see millions of shad boiling the water up against the bulk heads at the crack of dawn. One throw with a cast net and you will have all the bait you need. Keep your shad on ice and drained to keep them fresh. I use a medium heavy action rod rigged with a Legend popping cork and a 1 to 2-foot drop using 20-pound test. Ease along the bulk head with your trolling motor casting the rig to bang the bulk head. As the sun gets up and the bite slows down back off the bulk head about 50 feet or so. Anchor up and fish a Carolina rig on the bottom as the fish move deeper. Overcast days will keep the early bite going longer. Lake Livingston consist of 30,000 acres of surface water and over 450 miles of shoreline. Good luck fishing! BANK ACCESS: Penwaugh Marina

LOCATION: Lake Toledo Bend

HOTSPOT: McDonald’s Boat Lane

GPS: N 31 45.558, W 93 49.632

(31.7593, -93.8272)

SPECIES: White Bass

BEST BAITS: Slab spoons, Rat-L-Traps, shallow diving crankbaits

CONTACT: Greg Crafts, Toledo Bend Guide Service and Lake Cottages

936-368-7151

[email protected]

www.toledobendguide.com

TIPS: The white bass will be moving back into the main lake returning from the river after their spawn. Work the north end river channel sand bars with slab spoons, Rat-L-Traps and shallow diving crank baits. Use your electronics to locate the baitfish and watch for the birds. You will find the whites. Try to locate a number of schools and rotate fishing those areas so as not to over fish one location. The whites will remain in those locations unless we have a weather change, or the location is over fished.

LOCATION: Lake Toledo Bend

HOTSPOT: Buck Creek

GPS: N 31 10.332, W 93 36.7439

(31.1722, -93.6124)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: Reaction baits, Carolina rigs

CONTACT: Mike Knight

936-635-2427

[email protected]

www.easttxfishingguide.com

TIPS: Toledo Bend in April can be a head scratcher. Catch them big today – go back tomorrow and can’t get bit again. The fish are in transition from spawning to summer patterns. My best advice is to hit points and any grass beds you can find and cover lots of water with reaction baits. When the sun gets high move out the points to the first breakline in 12 to 15 feet of water with Carolina rigs.

PRAIRIES & LAKES

LOCATION: Lake Eagle Mountain

HOTSPOT: Twin Point Humps

GPS: N 32 53.16, W 97 29.672

(32.8860, -97.4945)

SPECIES: White bass

BEST BAITS: Slabs with a fly 12” above

CONTACT: Johnny Stevens

817-597-6598

[email protected]

johnnysguideservice.com

TIPS: “This area has two very large humps surrounded by deeper water. During the spring shad congregate around these humps and the sand bass follow. I find the shad and fish on electronics and jig up and down with the slab and fly and many times you will get a double. For people who like to cast. Fan cast over the humps and hop it back to the boat.”

LOCATION: Bachman Lake

HOTSPOT: Lakefield Park Area

GPS: N 32 51.42, W 96 51.7019

(32.8570, -96.8617)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: White/chartreuse spinnerbaits, top water frogs

CONTACT: Carey Thorn

469-528-0210

[email protected]

TexasOklahomaFishingGuide.com

TIPS: Find bass on beds in 1-7 feet of water right off the bank. White and chartreuse spinnerbaits are the lure of choice here, but top water frogs worked early in the morning are effective as well.

LOCATION: Cedar Creek Lake

HOTSPOT: Main Lake Retaining Walls

GPS: N 32 18.996, W 96 11.406

(32.3166, -96.1901)

SPECIES: Catfish

BEST BAITS: Fresh cut shad

CONTACT: Jason Barber

903-603-2047

[email protected]

www.kingscreekadventures.com

TIPS: The technique this month is corkin’! Find main lake retaining walls and anchor about a cast away and throw a big cork 12” to 24” above a small hook baited with fresh shad right up on the wall. Be ready! Action can be fast at times.

LOCATION: Fayette County

HOTSPOT: Dam Rocks

GPS: N 29 55.044, W 96 44.598

(29.9174, -96.7433)

SPECIES: Catfish

BEST BAITS: Punch bait, worms

CONTACT: Weldon Kirk

979-229-3103

[email protected]

www.fishtales-guideservice.com

TIPS: Anchor 50-100 feet off shore while still over the dam rocks. Then, chum around the boat. Fish straight down using #6 treble hook with a tight line.

LOCATION: Gibbons Creek

HOTSPOT: Crappie Hole

GPS: N 30 36.678, W 96 3.9959

(30.6113, -96.0666)

SPECIES: Crappie

BEST BAITS: Minnows, funky chicken crappie jigs

CONTACT: Weldon Kirk

979-229-3103

[email protected]

www.fishtales-guideservice.com

TIPS: There are trees and stumps close to the rocks in this area. Fish are in the rocks and stumps spawning this time of the year. Use minnows under corks or Funky Chicken jigs close to structure.

LOCATION: Lake Granbury

HOTSPOT: Indian Harbor Ditch

GPS: N 32 24.576, W 97 44.91

(32.4096, -97.7485)

SPECIES: Largemouth bass

BEST BAITS: Jig and pig, soft plastics and spinner baits.

CONTACT: Michael W. Acosta, Unfair Advantage Charters

817-578-0023

TIPS: Work your presentation around bedding areas/ seawalls and shallow structure. Small feeder creeks near housing additions will have numerous beds. The river above Granbury will also have blacks spawning in shallow flats off of creek channels. Granbury water temperatures are in the 70’s. Spring patterns are in full force. Stripers are active and are moving upstream to attempt to spawn. White bass spawning is essentially complete, and the fish are returning to the main lake. Crappie fishing is excellent in the shallows on small jigs and minnows. Wintering Birds are still in place and are pointing anglers to active feeding fish on the main lake. Passing cool fronts/storm fronts continue to dominate the weather pattern. Sand bass and stripers are pushing baitfish to the surface and the birds can help you locate these active fish. Swim baits, slabs and live shad are putting stripers and sandbass in the boat. Catfish action is great on cut shad and hotdogs fished under deeper docks and creek entrances.

LOCATION: Granger Lake

HOTSPOT: Main Lake and Coves

GPS: N 30 42.7499, W 97 21.2099

(30.7125, -97.3535)

SPECIES: Crappie

BEST BAITS: 1/16 oz. crappie jigs

CONTACT: Tommy Tidwell

512-365-7761

[email protected]

www.gotcrappie.com

TIPS: Now is the time to catch the largest crappie of the year. They are in full spawn and can be caught all over the lake. Some are spawning in a foot of water in coves and the large females can be caught in brush piles all over the lake. Fish with 1/16 oz. jigs and use slip bobbers in the shallows or fish main lake structure in 4 to 10 feet of water. For main lake use the same jigs and vertical fish, holding the jig very still over the cover. Keep moving until you find them. Don’t spend lots of time in one spot if you are not catching fish. Good luck and good fishing!

LOCATION: Lake Lavon

HOTSPOT: Main Lake Points

GPS: N 33 6.822, W 96 29.7359

(33.1137, -96.4956)

SPECIES: Crappie & White Bass

BEST BAITS: Crappie jigs in black/chartreuse or white/chartreuse, slabs

CONTACT: Carey Thorn

469-528-0210

[email protected]

TexasOklahomaFishingGuide.com

TIPS: Crappie are in full spawn this time of year on Lavon and can be found in 1-10 feet of water. Use black and chartreuse or white and chartreuse crappie jigs and target any structure in those depths. White bass can be found on main lake points in 10-20 feet of water jigging slabs this time of year as well.

LOCATION: Lake Palestine

HOTSPOT: Flat Creek

GPS: N 32 12.996, W 95 32.9999

(32.2166, -95.5500)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: Texas Spinnerbait’s Big Eye Lake Fork 430 special in chart/white, Mister Twister Super Lizard, Comida worms, Big Eye Jigs in black/blue

CONTACT: Ricky Vandergriff

903-561-7299 or 903-530-2201

[email protected]

www.rickysguideservice.com

TIPS: Concentrate on fishing weeds and brush this time of year in and around the Flat Creek area. Best depth will be 1-4 foot with the above lures.

LOCATION: Lake Ray Roberts

HOTSPOT: Brush Pile

GPS: N 33 23.392, W 97 3.126

(33.3899, -97.0521)

SPECIES: Crappie/White bass

BEST BAITS: Minnows, white and chartreuse jigs, slabs

CONTACT: Justin Wilson

214-538-2780

TIPS: Spring is here and with the water temperature rising the fish are schooling up getting ready to spawn. Crappie bite is getting better each day. Lots of fisherman are starting to hit the creeks and that’s great but a lot of slab female crappie will stay and spawn on the main lake brush piles while the smaller fish move up shallow. This is my favorite time of the year to catch good quality fish on this lake. Bouncing around from pile to pile is a good way to fill the cooler. I will try a few different depths each day until I find a pattern for that day, as the month moves on and the temperature rises, I tend to get a little bit shallower. The white bass bite is great at the mouth of creeks on nearby humps or ledges. There will be a day or two when it seems they have disappeared and it’s due to them moving up into the creeks, where a lot of walk in fisherman will absolutely slam them. White road runners and just about anything flashy will yield a high catch.

LOCATION: Richland Chambers Lake

HOTSPOT: Pelican Island Area

GPS: N 31 58.8479, W 96 10.608

(31.9808, -96.1768)

SPECIES: White Bass

BEST BAITS: Chartreuse 1 oz. slabs

CONTACT: Royce Simmons

903-389-4117

[email protected]

www.gonefishin.biz

TIPS: The Pelican Island area on the main lake on RC is the “go to” location in April for white bass. The long point that runs North and South in front of the island has an old Airport Runway right on top of it and the fish love to feed on Shad on the side of the point and the runway. Silver or chartreuse 1 oz. slabs bounced off the bottom in 20’-30’ feet of water will almost always result in an ice chest full of whites. Hold on to that rod as you might just have a big ol’ hybrid Striper try and take it away.

LOCATION: Lake Somerville

HOTSPOT: Big Creek Pavilion Shore

GPS: N 30 20.916, W 96 35.034

(30.3486, -96.5839)

SPECIES: Catfish

BEST BAITS: Cut shad, CJ’s punch bait

CONTACT: Weldon Kirk

979-229-3103

[email protected]

www.fishtales-guideservice.com

TIPS: Lake is full. Anchor close enough to shore that you can cast to the bank. Fish under corks using #6 treble hook. Large blues frequent this shore during this period of time. Cut shad on bottom can be good too.

LOCATION: Lake Texoma

HOTSPOT: Mill Creek Cut and Plater Flats

GPS: N 33 49.7339, W 96 45.3059

(33.8289, -96.7551)

SPECIES: Striped and White Bass

BEST BAITS: 5” flukes in baby bass and ice colors, Sassy Shad 4’ tails in white glow and chartreuse, 6” Pencil Poppers, Zara Spooks

CONTACT: Bill Carey

903-786-4477

[email protected]

www.striperexpress.com

TIPS: Spring fishing is in full swing! Thousands of stripers are staging and ready to run up the tributaries. The males go up river first and the large females are on the prowl. Egg laden females will tip the scales at 20 pounds. Your best baits are soft plastics. Worm your tail on ¾ or 1 oz. jig head. Fish the cuts, main lake points and the mouths of feeder creeks. Structure like humps, ditches and ledges will hold schools of hungry stripers. Texoma has the largest white bass, commonly called “sandies.” We expect the record to fall in April. The lake holds 3-pound females. Sand Bass with eggs should get close to 4 pounds. Our personal best was a 6-year old boy that landed a 19-inch, 3.5-pound sandy. Top water fishing will begin the week of April. Cast 6”” Pencil Poppers and Zara Spooks on shallow banks. “There is nothing more exciting than top water striper fishing on Lake Texoma with Striper Express,” says Jimmy Houston.”

LOCATION: Lake Whitney

HOTSPOT: Frazier Creek

GPS: N 31 54.792, W 97 22.68

(31.9132, -97.3780)

SPECIES: Striped Bass & White Bass

BEST BAITS: Pencil Poppers, Redfins, swimbaits

CONTACT: Randy Routh

817-822-5539

[email protected]

www.teamredneck.net

TIPS: Gotta love April on Lake Whitney. It’s top water time! Don’t go if you have a weak heart! The gizzard shad are up shallow spawning and the big sow stripers are moving in to gorge on them. Look along the tree line at Frazier Creek, then around the corner to the Willow Islands. Sneak in using your trolling motor and make long casts toward the shoreline and tree lines. The striper may blow up on your bait right off the bat, they may blow up on it several times back to the boat or right at your feet. The hardest thing to NOT do is set the hook. Keep the bait working until you feel the weight of the fish then hit it, set the hook and hang on. There is nothing like catching big fish in the shallows as there is nowhere for them to go but around the boat or in the trees. Keep a rod handy with a 4” 3/4oz chartreuse swim bait ready and if the fish just aren’t cooperating and blowing up good on top water lures, chunk and wind the swim bait up shallow. There is great fishing this time of year and it’s a great time to be on the water!

LOCATION: Whitney

HOTSPOT: The Canyons

GPS: N31 56.0022

W97 26.13588

(31.93337, -97.435598)

SPECIES: white bass

BEST BAITS: 3/4 ounce chartreuse slab

CONTACT:

Randy Routh

817-822-5539

[email protected]

teamredneck.net

TIPS: Go out from the Canyons and turn south and watch graph for all the humps. The white bass will be stacked up on the edges of the humps. Drop the slab (RSR Lures) down and bounce it off the bottom staying in contact with your bait on the fall. White bass normally hit the lure on the fall.

PANHANDLE

LOCATION: Hubbard Creek Res.

HOTSPOT: Sandy Creek Arm

GPS: N 32 47.472, W 98 59.694

(32.7912, -98.9949)

SPECIES: White Crappie and Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: Flashy, weedless lures, live minnows, jigs

CONTACT: Michael D. Homer, Jr.

Texas Parks & Wildlife

TIPS: Multiple reports of quality crappie and largemouth bass have been reportedly been caught from the Hubbard Creek Arm of Hubbard Creek Reservoir. For crappie, live minnows and bright jigs may be effective when fishing brush and around other structures.

LOCATION: Lake Alan Henry

HOTSPOT: Up River and Backs of Creeks

GPS: N 33 1.1399, W 101 6.654

(33.0190, -101.1109)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: White/chartreuse jig, shaky head with a worm, crankbaits in perch or shad colors, white spinnerbaits, jerkbaits, swimbaits

CONTACT: Norman Clayton’s Guide Services

806-792-9220

[email protected]

www.lakealanhenry.com/fishing-guides.html

TIPS: “April will find the bass moving up to the spawning areas. A jig will really be the greatest asset at this time of the year. I like a white/chartreuse jig or a shaky head with a worm on it. Crankbaits will also be of value in perch or shad colors. White spinnerbaits will work. Jerkbaits will work. Swimbaits will work. I guess you have figured it out that nearly anything will work

during this time of the year because the bass will be looking for an easy meal before going on

the beds. One of the greatest keys is to find the warmest water which will be up river in the murkiest water you can find because the dirty water will warm up first. Also, fish in the backs of any of the creeks. Fish fun-Fish safe!”

LOCATION: Possum Kingdom

HOTSPOT: Peanut Patch

GPS: N 32 53.627, W 98 30.988

(32.8938, -98.5165)

SPECIES: Striped bass/Hybrids

BEST BAITS: Live or shad, jigs, slabs

CONTACT: Dean Heffner

940-329-0036

[email protected]

TIPS: We love April because the shad are spawning, and everything is biting! Look for the birds at daylight to get your bait easy and just back off to 20 feet or go fish at spots from Costello to Cedar Creek and move around till you start catching fish. With live shad you will catch almost everything that lives in PK so learn how to throw a cast net and you’ll forever be able to catch fish anywhere. Remember that in water over 25 feet or deeper, 24 feet is the magic number at PK. Water temperature is high 60s to 70, so everything including crappie are going to be active and readily will bite a shad. Save and put your dead shad on ice and use for cut bait to catch catfish after the morning bite and you’ll be surprised how many fish each shad will end up catching you. You can also troll and jig & slab still too, but live shad is something once you do, you’ll always want to do it again.

BIG BEND

LOCATION: Lake Amistead

HOTSPOT: Main Lake Canyons and Coves

GPS: N 29 30.828, W 100 58.056

(29.5138, -100.9676)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: Jerk baits, belly weighted flukes, swim baits, swim jigs, jerk baits, big spinners and medium running crank baits, Top water lures

CONTACT: Ray Hanselman

(830) 317-9942

[email protected]

www.amistadfishingguide.com

TIPS: April should be the turn around point for Amistad. The past few years we haven’t had any aquatic vegetation to hold fish for any amount of time during and after the spawn. The lake has good grass in several areas now and that should help hold the bass up shallow enough to catch.

I expect several typical spring patterns will work during April such as sight fishing in the protected canyons and coves. I would look out on some of the main lake flats and drains from marker 5 to 10 on both sides of the Rio Grande as there are acres of flooded duck weed and hydrilla out there from 15 to 20 ft. Try deeper suspending lures out on those flats. As always a light Texas rig with a 3/16th to 1/4 oz weight. Keeping an eye on the water temp will also dictate whether or not to pick up a top water bait. I will start throwing the top water when water temps reach the mid 60s.

HILL COUNTRY

LOCATION: Lake Austin

HOTSPOT: Creek Openings

GPS: N 30 20.862, W 97 47.508

(30.3477, -97.7918)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: V&M Wild Craw, Pacemaker Flatline Jig, Picasso Double Barrel Underspin

CONTACT: Brian Parker – Lake Austin Fishing

817-808-2227

TIPS: April is one of the better months to catch largemouth bass going to and coming from their bedding areas. I try to focus my efforts on their highway running into and out of the creeks. I’ll tie on a Picasso Double Barrel Underspin with a V&M Thunder Shad trailer and work the entire channel. If the water is calm, I’ll tie on a Pacemaker Flatline Jig with a V&M Twin Tail trailer and slowly work from shallow to deep with the jig. Keep in mind that there will be fish coming and going. If you catch a smaller male, throw right back in and see if you can get the female to bite with the male out of the way.

LOCATION: Lake Buchanan

HOTSPOT: Upper Lake Humps and Ridges

GPS: N 30 50.55, W 98 24.9359

(30.8425, -98.4156)

SPECIES: Striped Bass

BEST BAITS: Live shad

CONTACT: Clancy Terrill

512-633-6742

[email protected]

www.centraltexasfishing.com

TIPS: Water temps should be in the high 60s and lake levels should be above average for this time of year. Striped bass fishing prospects should be excellent in 15-40 feet of water. Focus on the upper half of the lake on humps and ridges and the mouth of coves, fishing drifting or anchored with live shad. Flatlining 6”-8” shad in 8-15 feet of water near shore and ridges can also yield a great day of fishing.

LOCATION: Lake Buchanan

HOTSPOT: Main Lake

GPS: N 30 49.2647, W 98 26.28

(30.8211, -98.4380)

SPECIES: Striped Bass

BEST BAITS: Pencil Poppers, Zara Spooks, other topwater lures

CONTACT: Ken Milam

325-379-2051

[email protected]

www.striperfever.com.com

TIPS: “April is a FUN month on Lake Buchanan! Top water stripers in shallow water are common this time of year! The stripers are chasing threadfin shad in the early mornings! Throw any kind of top water lure and hang on! See the splash and feel the pull! Top water stripers are so much fun! Fish the windy points and grassy banks.”

LOCATION: Canyon Lake

HOTSPOT: Diver’s Point

GPS: N 29 52.2479, W 98 12.276

(29.8708, -98.2046)

SPECIES: Striped Bass

BEST BAITS: Whopper Plopper

CONTACT: Capt. Steve Nixon, Fishhooks Adventures

210-573-1230

[email protected]

http://www.sanantoniofishingguides.com

TIPS: April is top water time on Canyon Lake. Fish this point from 20 to 50 feet deep and look for schools surface-feeding in this area. Tight lines and fish on!

LOCATION: Canyon Lake

HOTSPOT: Mystic Shores

GPS: N29 54.56958,

W98 17.7987

(29.909493, -98.296645)

SPECIES: largemouth bass

BEST BAITS: Shakey Heads, worms, Senkos

CONTACT:Capt. Steve Nixon, Fishhooks Adventures

210-573-1230

[email protected]

http://www.sanantoniofishingguides.com

TIPS: Fish the pockets all the way to the back of them with Bass Kandie worms and Senkos. Pumpkin and Watermelon-red are good colors. Topwater action can be good very early but brief.

LOCATION: Lake LBJ

HOTSPOT: Stump Field and Grass

GPS: N30 36.551

W98 24.579

(30.609183, -98.40965)

SPECIES: largemouth bass

BEST BAITS: Watermelon red soft jerkbaits, Watermelon red lizards, Texas-rigged Watermelon red Whacky Sticks, and creature baits with chartreuse tails

CONTACT:

Teach ‘Em to Fish Guide Service-Barry Dodd

210-771-0123

[email protected]

www.teachemtofish.net

TIPS: Largemouth bass are good to 7 pounds along stumps and laydowns on break lines of 5-9 feet deep flats. Also look at adjacent grass beds.

SOUTH TEXAS PLAINS

LOCATION: Coleto Creek Lake

HOTSPOT: Main Lake

GPS: N 28 45.654, W 97 10.068

(28.7609, -97.1678)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: Fluke in pearl white and Zoom worms in watermelon red

CONTACT: Rocky’s Guide Service

361-960-0566

TIPS: As a rule, bugs are flying, fry is plentiful, the sun is shining, the fish are biting, and life is good. If only it would stay that way. This is probably my most favorite time of year to fish since morning and evening is crispy cool and afternoons aren’t as hot. It seems any lure works in April. If breezy I like a spinnerbait in the morning followed by a fluke or Texas rig in the afternoons. As always, find grass and you’ll find fish. Go up either river and they will be waiting. I hope everyone practices and promotes catch and release.

LOCATION: Calaveras Lake

HOTSPOT: North Road Bed

GPS: N 29 18.583

W 98 18.450

(29.309722, -98.3075)

SPECIES: Freshwater Redfish

BEST BAITS: Queen Cocahoe Minnow glow or chartreuse

CONTACT:

Capt. Steve Nixon, Fishhooks Adventures

210-573-1230

[email protected]

sanantoniofishingguides.com

TIPS: Troll the Cocahoe on downriggers over the top of the road bed from 10 foot deep to 15 foot deep, most strikes come on the drop off of the road bed.

LOCATION: Falcon Lake

HOTSPOT: US Side Creeks and Secondary Points

GPS: N 26 52.962, W 99 15.822

(26.8827, -99.2637)

SPECIES: Largemouth Bass

BEST BAITS: 6 red lizards, 5 Watermelon Red Senkos, Watermelon Red Magic Brushogs, big and small Jo Baby spinnerbaits – 3/4 oz chartruese/white double gold willow blades, and 1/2 – 3/4 oz War Eagle in Mouse color, medium-deep diving crankbaits, Power Worms in Motor Oil Red Flake or Plum

CONTACT: Falcon Lake Guide Service – Timothy Griffin

(956) 849-5153

[email protected]

www.falconlakeguideservice.com

TIPS: Fish creeks mainly on the US side of the lake. In April, nearly all of the Mexico side creeks will be spawned out and this will result in the US side creeks bing loaded down with fish. Post-spawn, most fish will be found on secondary points coming out of creeks. Fish spinnerbaits, Texas-rigged Power Worms, and medium deep diving crankbaits in these areas as well as main lake humps and ledges which should be loaded with fish which have spawned in January-March.

LOCATION: Falcon Lake

HOTSPOT: Veleno Creek

GPS: N26 53.60664, W99 14.57088

(26.893444, -99.242848)

SPECIES: largemouth bass

BEST BAITS: Lake Fork swimbaits, Skinny Deepers, 10-inch plastic worms, magnum plastic lizards

CONTACT:

Robert Amaya

956-765-1442

[email protected]

robertsfishntackle.com

TIPS: Veleno Creek is a big bass haven in the early spring. Fish the flats close to the main creek channel and tributary creek channels. You will find post-spawn bass there along with spawning bluegills. The best lure colors are Watermelon red.

Get More HOTSPOTS Here

< PREV

Return to CONTENTS Page

NEXT >